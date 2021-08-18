Facebook launches new film to celebrate Onam

This film is an extension of Facebook's ‘More Together’ campaign.

Facebook has launched a short film, an extension of its ‘More Together’ campaign, to celebrate the festive spirit of Onam. The underlying message in the film is how culture has gone virtual and communities are coming together on the social media platform in unique ways to stay connected during pandemic times. Facebook’s core belief is that ‘People can do more together, than alone’, Avinash Pant, marketing director, Facebook India, said.

The film centres around the popular folk art of Pulikkali. It shows performers, painted like tigers, are dancing in the streets of Kerala for Onam celebrations while featuring Ayyanthole Desam Pulikkali Samghataka Samithi members. Amid Covid-19 restrictions, they hosted a live performance on Facebook last year.

“This film captures the spirit and resilience of people and the numerous ways in which they come together on the platform in less than normal times. This was an extraordinary story and we believed it deserved a wider canvas to showcase the power of online communities in a physically distant world,” Pant added further.

Facebook has collaborated with Dentsu Mcgarrybowen and director Atul Kattukaran for this film. For Sidharth Rao, CEO, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen, this was one of the rare opportunities to share the true story of the Ayyanthole Desam Pulikkali Sanghataka Samithi for an incredibly consequential global brand. “While the scale at which we celebrate the 10-day festival of Onam cannot be replicated virtually, what actually transpired on-ground during 2020 and how we’ve tried to honestly capture that in film, is testament to Facebook’s philosophy of being a place where people can do More Together,” Rao added.

Additionally, Facebook will also be rolling out an AR filter that will enable users to don the mask of a roaring tiger themselves and virtually place themselves in Swaraj Round, Thrissur where Pulikkali happens every year. The “Roaring Onam” filter will go live on August 19.

