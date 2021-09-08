Facebook launches #MyStory campaign to encourage people to follow Covid-19 protocols

It includes 10 short films that are 15-20 seconds long

Facebook has joined hands with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), Population Foundation of India, and Love Matters India to launch its new campaign #MyStory. The campaign highlights the importance of taking continued precautions to curb the spread of the Covid-19. Moreover, the social media platform wants to focus on the need for proper vaccination, through this campaign. “Ever since the start of the pandemic, we have been working closely with health experts and governments worldwide to direct users to authentic resources on health and encourage them to follow appropriate behaviours that can help curb the pandemic,” Manish Chopra, director and head, partnerships, Facebook, said.

“Conceptualised in collaboration with other leading health organisations, this campaign builds on how content can be leveraged to communicate the need for following Covid-19 norms and encourages people to opt for vaccines. Each of these videos has an element of human truth, mirroring day-to-day instances in a relatable manner.

People have undergone different experiences in the past year-and-a-half, and every experience is a story in itself. The idea behind #MyStory is also to encourage these people to come forward and share their stories,” Chopra added.

The campaign has been conceptualised and created by Weber Shandwick India. It includes 10 short films that are 15-20 seconds long. The films showcase personal and relatable stories, set against the backdrop of current situation. Moreover, a mobile-first approach has been taken for the campaign to reach consumers easily, especially the youth. According to Poonam Muttreja, Population Foundation of India, the campaign stands out with is powerful storytelling. Many of these stories feature or are focused on women, which is important since women are critical decision makers for health and wellbeing in their families, Muttreja noted.

For Vithika Yadav from Love Matters India, it is essential to get the youth involved in the conversation around Covid-appropriate behaviours as they are one of the groups most likely to be stepping out of the house. “We need to acknowledge their concerns and frustrations, while simultaneously helping them understand the importance of protecting themselves. This campaign manages to do that effectively, and the format of the films makes them highly engaging for this age group,” Yadav added.

