Facebook launches digital film ‘Never Lost’ for coronavirus relief efforts

Social media platform Facebook has launched a new film ‘Never lost’ to showcase the stories of unity among people across the world during the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Furthermore, the film highlights the platform’s program ‘community help’ that aims to connect people to offer or receive assistance amidst the ongoing crisis.

Through the film, the platform asks people to come forward and support those in need. “We made a short film “Never Lost” to honour the solidarity and resilience of so many people coming together during this time. Thank you to everyone doing your part,” Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook wrote on the platform.

According to the platform, the community help is a place for people to request or offer help to neighbors, such as volunteering to deliver groceries or donating to a local food pantry or fundraiser. Initially, the the community support will be rolled out in the US, the UK, France, Australia and Canada in the next few days, followed by the other countries in the coming weeks.

In order to combat Covid-19, the social media platform has also allocated $20 million towards the relief effort and donated $25 million to support healthcare workers on the frontline. Moreover, it has also invested $100 million in the news industry to support fact checking and prevent misinformation during the pandemic.

Founded in 2004, Facebook connects over two billion people across the globe. The company headquartered in California has offices in more than 70 countries worldwide. Moreover, it has 15 data centres as well as over 44,000 employees globally. The company also acquired the popular networking platform Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

