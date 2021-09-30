Facebook launches creator education and enablement programme in India

It is the next phase of the company’s ‘Born on Instagram’ programme

Facebook has launched its largest creator education and enablement programme in India at its ‘Creator Day India’,2021 event. The program, which is the next phase of the company’s ‘Born on Instagram’ programme launched in 2019, would be freely available to all. It will offer live masterclasses with experts, latest information on trends, product updates, along with the option to avail monetary opportunities through various rewards and brand partnerships. After finishing the e-learning courses, the creators will also receive a course completion letter.

The creators who launched their own AR effects in partnership with Facebook and those who have monetised well, were featured at the event. Moreover, Facebook also announced the pilot of Spark AR, the company’s mobile AR platform. The company has partnered with six Indian AR developers to showcase the ease of AR creation and highlight the way it can trigger trends.

“Creators across India are shaping popular culture, and we are proud that our platforms play a big role in unleashing their creativity and helping them earn a living. The building blocks of a creator economy are coming into place. And we are keen to lean in to enable creators to learn, earn and grow their communities on our platforms,” Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Facebook India, said. Mohan also highlighted the value of the family of apps for creators to build their communities

Adam Mosseri, head, Instagram, talked at length about the success of Instagram’s short video platform of Reels in India, along with the importance of India as a market. Mosseri also spoke on the work that is in progress to help creators earn a living on the platform.

As the monetisation aspect remained a major focus during the event, creators such as Nikhil Chawla, a food and travel creator of the Facebook page ‘Hmm’, Nijo Johnson, founder of the Facebook page PDT Stories, and Sravya Kadiyalaa from Tamada Media, shared their experience of leveraging in-stream ads. Facebook also highlighted its suite of monetisation tools including paid online events.

