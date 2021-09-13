Facebook appoints Uber’s Sanjay Gupta as director, international marketing

Gupta joined Uber in 2017 as marketing head, India, South Asia

Sanjay Gupta, former marketing director, APAC, Uber, has joined social media company Facebook. Gupta has joined the company in September as director, international marketing, as per his updated Linkedln profile. In his current role, he will be based out of San Francisco, California.

In his last stint at Uber, Gupta was elevated to the position of marketing director, APAC in July 2020. He started his journey with the cab-hailing company in 2017 as marketing head, India, South Asia. Later, he was promoted to the position of global brand director in 2019 after working as marketing director, US and Canada for a brief period.

Gupta, who has experience across diverse sectors, including tech, e-commerce and consumer goods, is passionate about growth, brands and people. Moreover, he has worked in global, regional, as well as, local marketing roles.

During his two-decade-long career, Gupta worked with many other renowned brands. Prior to Uber, he was at Urban Ladder as chief marketing officer. He led marketing at Marico for its wellness and youth section for nearly three years. Additionally, he spent nearly a decade at Marico in his first stint with the company. He was also associated with Accenture.

Gupta holds a PGDM in marketing from Management Development Institute, Gurgaon and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce.

