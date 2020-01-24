Facebook appoints Avinash Pant as marketing director

In his new role, he will be responsible for driving the company’s consumer marketing efforts across the family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook, on Friday, announced the appointment of Avinash Pant as marketing director of Facebook India. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving the company’s consumer marketing efforts across the family of apps, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The appointment is in line with the company’s vision of deepening its focus in India. He will report to Ajit Mohan, vice president and managing director, Facebook India.

With over 22 years of experience, Avinash Pant has worked with some of the leading consumer brands such as Nike, Coca-Cola, The Walt Disney Company, and Red Bull. Prior to Facebook India, he worked with Red Bull as Indian marketing director and was responsible for building the brand in India, especially amongst the youth, through partnerships and content related to sports, music, and dance.

The announcement comes a year after Facebook announced a new leadership structure in India bringing the company’s functions under Ajit Mohan, who will be reporting directly to the headquarters in Menlo Park. It should be noted that this is the first time Facebook India will have a marketing director.

According to Ajit Mohan, VP and MD, Facebook India, the company has been working towards deepening its mission to build empowered communities, form stronger local partnerships, create economic opportunities for SMBs and entrepreneurs to grow in India, and break the gender imbalance on the Internet. “Consumer marketing is a new strategic area of focus for Facebook and one where we will dramatically increase our investment in communicating directly to consumers,” he elaborated.

Read Also: Sanju Menon is the new COO of Publicis Ambience and Publicis Beehive

In the last few months, Facebook has recruited for key roles across multiple functions such as marketing, sales, partnerships, and policy. Consistent with the new organisation structure, these roles have been spread across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

“We are dedicated to creating an environment where our people can be their authentic selves and unleash the power of their diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives. Teams at Facebook are focused on channeling that energy to be an ally to India in its journey of transformation and growth,” Mohan added.

Over the last year, the company has spearheaded several India-focused initiatives with a particular focus on fuelling entrepreneurship and breaking the gender imbalance on the Internet. ‘Boost with Facebook’ and the ‘VC Brand Incubator Program’ were aimed at accelerating the growth of SMBs. In 2019, Facebook also made its first minority investment in a company, Meesho, a social-commerce venture empowering first-time entrepreneurs, especially women in small towns. The company also announced a tie-up with the Government of India’s Common Services Centre (CSC) to provide tools and training to more than 25,000 women in 3000 villages around the country. It was also a year when Facebook announced a partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) that made it the exclusive digital content rights partner in the Indian subcontinent for ICC global events.

Read Also: ZEE invests in Kyoorius Creative awards; to fund 75% of entry cost