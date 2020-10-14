Facebook and Instagram influence nearly 80% of festive purchase decisions made by millennials: Facebook Festive Playbook

More than a half of festive shoppers post or watch videos on their social media feeds.

Facebook and Instagram together influence nearly 80% of Gen-Z and Millennials’ festive shopping, according to Facebook’s Festive Playbook. The Festive Playbook brings together insights from key Facebook commissioned researches, most notably from two distinct studies with YouGov and Boston Consulting Group respectively, along with other public sources, to provide the industry with key consumer insights and trends that they need to keep in mind for building and delivering effective campaigns in the run up to Diwali and beyond.

Diwali and the weeks leading up to it are critical to businesses in India and consequently to the economy, Sandeep Bhushan, director and head, Global Marketing Solutions (GMS), Facebook India. “More than half the purchases in key festival spends of fashion and tech devices are now influenced by what consumers see on their mobile phones. A significant digital acceleration has happened on the back of social media, and with over 400 million Indians connected on the Facebook family of apps in India, we will play a consequential role this festive season in both brand discovery and delivering truly incremental business outcomes,” he added.

“Digital influence has increased significantly. This season, marketers can leverage digital to drive brand discovery among relevant consumer segments, drive performance marketing and ride the e-commerce wave, and build new age innovations to engage with consumers,” Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM, stated.

According to the playbook, Indians are optimistic about recovering their income by Diwali and are waiting for the big discount festive sales. The YouGov research further revealed that nearly three-fourths of those surveyed said they start their Diwali shopping at least two weeks before Diwali. 45% Millennials (25-39) surveyed identified themselves as early shoppers. The research also showed that there is 17% more spending by early shoppers, something brands can leverage. Apparel, food, electronics followed by jewellery, and health and beauty were the top categories shopped for last year. Interestingly, the playbook also shows that the festive season lasts beyond Diwali, going up to January, giving brands a long window to connect with consumers and drive sales.

More than a half of festive shoppers post or watch videos on their social media feeds and 46% festive shoppers would like to see videos that get them into the holiday mood, the study stated. Meanwhile, 68% festive shoppers prefer to see advertising in the local language and half of those surveyed said it’s important to have information available in a local language while shopping.

The Festive Playbook comes on the back of a series of efforts by Facebook to work with the industry, and help aid the recovery of businesses from the pandemic. Earlier this year Facebook collaborated with Boston Consulting Group and released a series of reports that delved into consumer behaviour change since the pandemic, and its impact on distinct industries. Subsequently, Facebook tied-up with Ogilvy to release a ‘Creative Playbook’ and also collaborated with GroupM to unveil a ‘Media Playbook’ to help businesses navigate the new normal.

