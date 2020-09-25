Facebook and GroupM roll out Media Playbook to help brands reimagine media strategies and unlock growth

Irrespective of whether they operate online or offline, businesses need to bring alive digital experiences to connect with customers in their context.

WPP’s GroupM and social media platform Facebook has joined hands to launch a media playbook for advertisers and marketers in order to help them adapt to the dramatic change in consumer behaviour as a result of covid-19. Titled, ‘Turn The Tide’, the playbook offers a perspective on the evolving consumer and media landscape, and recommends media strategies that businesses can deploy to drive efficient outcomes.

The Playbook aims to help brands and businesses rethink efficient ways to connect and strengthen the relationship with customers in the new normal, Tushar Vyas, president growth and transformation, GroupM South Asia, said. “Over the years while working with the Facebook team we have realised the need to constantly help and educate brands and marketers on how to navigate various tricky situations when advertising. The pandemic has seen consumers switch their actions right from the way they shop, socialize and work, causing brands and businesses to repurpose their strategies. In such times, brands need to cautiously redesign their business models and with the new playbook we wish to help them take advantage of performance marketing and focus on hyper-localization to drive sales,” he added.

A recent consumer behaviour study by Facebook and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) identified three key consumer shifts since the pandemic began; Reversal of past trends such as bringing outside experiences in-home through digital as well as the increasing value-consciousness amongst people; Acceleration of ongoing trends such as the significantly increased mobile and digital influence in every aspect of life; And lastly, formation of new habits such as do-it-yourself (DIY) as well as greater focus on health and hygiene. Of these, the acceleration in digital adoption will be the most structural and long-lasting. The Media Playbook is built to cater to these key consumer behaviour shifts, and highlights four pillars for businesses to deliver efficient business outcomes in the new normal:

1) Embracing the full spectrum of consumer segmentation that is pivoted to business outcomes such as hyperlocal strategies. 2) Mastering the full funnel of performance marketing especially with the increasing direct-to-consumer penetration. 3) Integrating innovations with business outcomes and building virtual experiences to simulate product touch-and-feel, for instance through Augmented Reality (AR) and interactive ads. 4) Delivering on the right media mix by realigning media mix models based on the current reality of digital acceleration.

For Sandeep Bhushan, director and head, global marketing solutions, Facebook India, the Media Playbook outlines the opportunities that businesses need to embrace in order to deliver efficient outcomes in the new normal. “With the drastic alteration in media consumption, businesses need to understand truly incremental outcomes by platform as well as cross-platform efficiency. Irrespective of whether they operate online or offline, businesses need to bring alive digital experiences to connect with customers in their context. A significant digital acceleration has happened on the back of social media, and with over 400 million Indians connected on the Facebook family of apps in India, we play a consequential role in the consumer journey,” he stated.

