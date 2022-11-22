FableStreet names Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Srinidhi Shetty as its brand ambassadors

Western-wear brand FableStreet has announced roping in Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Srinidhi Shetty as its brand ambassadors.

Additionally, the brand has announced the launch of its latest campaign #FitsLikeNothingElse with the aforementioned celebrities. Through the campaign, the brand aims to highlight the need to design clothes keeping Indian body sizes and shapes in mind, and highlight the brand’s leadership in the same.

Just how one size cannot justify the diversity of Indian body sizes, one brand ambassador couldn’t do justice to the brand philosophy, Ayushi Gudwani, founder and CEO, FS Life, said. “Sonakshi, Huma and Srinidhi are women with varied body shapes and sizes however, what’s common in them is their comfort in their own skin & body. This is what reflects their strong linkage with the brand. Any woman, whether she is an XS or XL – should wear our clothes and feel like they’re made for her,” she added.

This 360-degree campaign features a series of three digital films. Each film highlights the liberating feeling of wearing clothes that fit well. All the ambassadors are seen talking about their personal stories and experience with fits & fashion.

For the campaign, the brand has onboarded multiple online content creators such as Barkha Singh, Avantika Mohan, Vagmita Singh, Kinnari Jain, among others.

