Fabindia launches #findyourGulabo campaign to celebrate Viva Magenta

Fabindia has launched a social media campaign called “Find Your Gulabo” this month. Taking inspiration from Pantone’s colour of the year, Viva Magenta, the brand tries to urge the community, creators, followers, members and collaborators to #findyourgulabo, find your passion, find your spark, all in the shades of gulabo and be fab!

With the motivation of bringing the energy and enthusiasm back to life; Fabindia wants the community to find their gulabo; their joy, their enthusiasm, their spark into everyday living. This week-long campaign began on 10th February.

Dipali Patwa CMO- head of brand, digital & community of Fabindia says, “Gulabo (Viva Magenta) represents authenticity, self-expression and joy in 2023. Viva Magenta is a colour rooted in nature that is feminine yet fearless. #FindYourGulabo campaign is a fun opportunity to embrace the zest for life and share your everyday joy wearing the color pink.

Social Commerce is moving towards an experience that entertains, enables and connects which allows for product discovery in a much more realistic way focussing on our community, followers and creators choosing and showcasing their favourite products. Community drives discovery and entertainment drives action. With this campaign, we aim to do just that and want everyone to embrace their joy and share that with us.”

