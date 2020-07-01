Fabindia appoints Aditya Ghosh as board member

Ghosh has previously been associated with IndiGo, OYO Hotels & Homes among others

Retail chain Fabindia Group has announced the appointment of Aditya Ghosh as a member on the company’s board of directors. In his new role, Ghosh will be guiding the management teams with strategy and new initiatives for the company.

“Fabindia believes that the post Covid period will bring about transformational change in consumer behaviour and brands with purpose, sustainability initiatives and earth-friendly commerce will become increasingly important. As we evolve towards a new normal, we look forward to having Aditya on board helping with strategy and growth,” the company said in an official communication.

With over 22 years of experience, Ghosh has held multiple roles as the CEO and Board member of large consumer facing businesses such as IndiGo, and OYO Hotels & Homes. He also sits on the Board of Directors of Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre, which aims to transform the delivery of justice, especially in the area of commercial disputes. He is one of the founders of The Ashoka University and Member Circle of Sponsors where he is actively involved in leading the service excellence aspect. He is also a member of the Board of Advisors at Centre for Creative Leadership contributing to leadership development. Before his business role, Aditya practised law at the prestigious corporate law firm, J. Sagar Associates and then as the General Counsel at InterGlobe Enterprises.

“I am looking forward to engaging with a sense of purpose where we continue to build on the tremendous trust that the Fabindia family of brands enjoy and create a socially conscious business that makes a deep positive impact towards a healthier and more equal planet,” Aditya Ghosh said on his appointment.

