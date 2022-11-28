Fabcurate aims to clock Rs 20 crore in FY24

Fabcurate has announced that the company has seen 40% growth in total revenue at Rs 16 crore in FY22, the company claimed. For the current fiscal, the company aims to clock a revenue of Rs 20 crore with an expected growth of around 30%, it further asserted.

We exercise a high level of customer orientation and this is coupled with our focus on cost and quality, Satish Panchani, director, Fabcurate Private Limited, said. “These have helped us to achieve such high growth in revenue and overall sales in such a short time,” he further added.

Fabcurate is planning to expand its presence in overseas markets and has already started devising strategies for the same, the company added. As part of its expansion, the company has launched its clothing brand NEOFAA.

“We have shipped around 12,000 orders under the new clothing brand and offered the facility of customisation to buyers and introduced designer blouses and sarees and getting extremely positive response from the target market,” Panchani highlighted.

Also Read: Khiladi Adda launches FanBattle, Ludo, Word Search in its roster

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook