Ezetap elevates Byas Nambisan to co-founder of the company

Digital payments leader Ezetap has elevated Byas Nambisan to co-founder by the Board. Nambisan has been with the company since 2019 and was serving as CEO. The Board has also recognised Arjun Ramesh, vice president International sales, UAE, and Tamal Das, vice president customer solutions and software engineering QA, as members of the founding team. In the past six months, the company also promoted Vineet Suneja to chief revenue officer to spearhead business development and alliances with the leading merchant acquiring banks, fintech partners, and retail channels.

“We have a two-pronged focus – innovation and expansion. We have strengthened our bank partnerships in India and the UAE and are working on expanding beyond these geographies. We plan to support this growth by doubling our workforce by 2022. We are also looking to raise $50-60 million in funding, towards the same goal, and have recently appointed Unitus Capital as our Investment Banker,” Byas Nambisan, CEO and co-founder, Ezetap, said.

Ezetap has shown strong growth over the past few years and has expanded its partnership to now cover seven leading banks in India and has most of the marquee enterprises as its clients. The company grew over 90% YoY as of December 2021. It processes $8 billion in annualised GTV through four lakh retail points and is aiming to reach Rs 7,500 crore in annual revenue by 2024.

Ezetap claims to add 75,000 merchants per quarter in India and in the Middle East, in partnership with leading banks. The company’s android-based software solution suite provides a seamless experience to merchants through its safe and flexible payment solutions.

