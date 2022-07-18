Exxaro ropes in Ajay Devgn as the brand ambassador

Exxaro has announced Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn as its brand ambassador. Through this campaign, Exxaro Tiles aims to promote the whole concept of ‘Make in India’ and associating with Ajay Devgn comes in sync with the vision for the brand. Ajay Devgn is seen as a personality that carries sophistication and panache, Mukesh Patel, director, Exxaro, stated. “It exactly matches with the ideology and persona of the brand. We truly think that he is the perfect face for a brand that is taking the industry a notch up,” he added.

The brand plans to be aggressive on the digital front with its marketing campaign. The actor will be seen endorsing the brand all across the platforms. Gradually, the brand will also initiate its campaign in below-the-line (BTL) space with the actor as the face.

With the new marketing initiatives the brand will be seen promoting its idea of – ‘Naye Bharat ki Nayi Pehchan’. Exxaro Tile aims to consistently herald new trends and innovation in the tiles industry, the same will be amplified through the digital and traditional campaigns pan India with the new brand ambassador face. “Exxaro is one of the leading brands in the industry that is providing quality and high standard products. It is a necessity of the current times to promote brands that are contributing to the nation in all aspects,” Ajay Devgn said.

Exxaro Tiles Limited are engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Vitrified tiles used majorly for flooring solutions for almost more than 10 years’ experience in manufacturing of tiles products. The company started its business journey in India in 2012 and claims to be a pioneer in manufacturing of double charge vitrified tiles in those days. In February, Exxaro Tiles Limited announced the expansion of its existing manufacturing facility situated in Unit-2 at Talod, Gujarat.

Read Also: Socxo enters into a strategic partnership with Xoxoday

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook