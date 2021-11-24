Extramarks unveils a refreshed brand identity

As a part of this launch, the company’s flagship product Extramarks -The Learning App has undergone a complete overhaul

EdTech company Extramarks has announced the launch of its new logo, visual identity, and category positioning today. At the core of the branding are new visual assets, including a refreshed logo and the learning app solution. The new branding is already live across all internal and external communication channels.

As a part of this launch, the company’s flagship product Extramarks -The Learning App has undergone a complete overhaul. Extramarks has integrated all its applications in the K-12, JEE, NEET segments and its school-based solutions like Assessment Center and Live Class Platform into a single Extramarks – The Learning App. The latest version of the ‘The Learning App’ is available for both iOS and Android device users.

According to the company, the new avatar of the logo in the form of an airplane symbolises the renewed brand ambition of helping students’ dreams take flight through a more personalised, creative, and holistic learning experience. With the onset of the pandemic, the whole EdTech category has evolved further and attracted new-age learners, Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks said on the launch of refreshed brand identity. “This presented us with the opportunity to evolve with changing times reaffirming Extramarks’ commitment to developing inclusive, intuitive, and holistic tech-enabled learning solutions. Our new identity is reflective of the vitality that the children bring, reminiscent of their enthusiasm for learning, their fascination for new concepts. The reboot of our logo and The Learning App is a clear reflection of the value we deliver to learners of all age groups— creative, multi-faceted, future-facing, and modern,” he added further.

With the refreshed identity, Extramarks aims to appeal to new-age learners with a gamified, storified, and interactive learning approach.

