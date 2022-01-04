Extramarks launches new brand campaign ‘School se Ghar Tak’

The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett and executed by Wavemaker

Edtech platform Extramarks has launched a new brand campaign called to highlight its brand positioning as a holistic learning platform. The campaign titled ‘School se Ghar Tak’ also wants to portray Extramarks as an expert in combining the best of ‘in-school’ and ‘at-home’ digital learning ecosystem. According to Vineeta Singh, vice president, marketing, Extramarks Education, the near-immediate shift to online education post the COVID-19 outbreak accelerated convergence of school and home learning, emphasising the need to make education holistic, interactive and personalised.



“Trusted by more than 10,000 schools in India, Extramarks has emerged as a complete learning solution that covers all the bases from school to home. The latest TVC embodies this image of Extramarks as a one-stop learning solutions provider that complements in-school learning from the comfort of home. We are excited to mark our new beginnings as we strengthen our message of well-rounded, all-inclusive learning, School se Ghar Tak,” Singh added.



With a jingle and visuals, the campaign video highlights the end-to-end learning offerings such as live doubt solving sessions, unlimited practice tests, performance analysis, among others. Moreover, the brand also promotes its product offerings for all classes, multiple boards, and all subjects including K12, JEE, and NEET with the new campaign. It has recently merged all its applications in the K-12, JEE, NEET segments into Extramarks – The Learning App.



The campaign has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett and executed by Wavemaker. While it went live across TV, print, cinema, outdoor, and digital December 15, and it is slated to continue for seven-eight weeks. The TVC will be available across TV channels in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Odiya, Assamese, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among others.



“We are thrilled to win the media mandate for Extramarks and work on the launch campaign. We are confident that our integrated media approach centered on the consumer journey backed by data and insights will drive growth in this extremely competitive and fierce category. The campaign reaches out at an all-India level to both parents and school children talking about holistic learning solutions not just in schools but children having access to it at home as well,” Mansi Datta, chief client officer, office head-North and East, Wavemaker India, said.

