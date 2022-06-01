Exotel appoints Promod Pillai as VP and head of global partnerships

Bangalore-based full stack customer engagement platform Exotel announced an addition to the leadership team with the appointment of Promod Pillai as VP and head, global partnerships. In his new role, Pillai would establish partnerships with global system integrators (GSI) and expand Exotel’s global footprint through CSP (communication service providers) initiatives.

Partnerships are an important growth lever for the company’s full stack initiatives across geographies, Sachin Bhatia, chief growth officer, Exotel, said. “We would be investing in GSI (Global System Integration) partners, ISVs (Independent Software Vendor), CSPs (Communication Service providers) and Startup Ecosystems as part of the Partnerships org,” she added.

With over 20 years of experience, Pillai has played an integral role in building and scaling enterprise sales and partnerships working with global technology companies, including Qubole, IBM and HCL. Prior to Exotel, Promod Pillai worked at Check Point Software Technologies, a NASDAQ listed Cyber Security company, where he served as director- IT/ITES vertical and GSI business leader.

Exotel announced two new additions to leadership earlier this quarter for their Marketing and Delivery & Support teams. At a current team size of over 1000, Exotel plans to hire 700 new employees in this financial year as part of its hyper-growth strategy. Exotel is at a unique intersection of modern communication technology, meeting the market demand and the company’s offerings along with its AI-driven platform provides an end-to-end approach in the customer engagement space, Promod Pillai stated. “A large diversified partner ecosystem can leverage our full stack platform for many solutions, especially around cloud and digital modernisation. We will build and scale this ecosystem for better reach, customer serviceability and solution depth across global markets,” he highlighted.

Post raising $100 million last year, Exotel recently announced securing a virtual telecom operator licence.

