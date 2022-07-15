Exotel appoints Manpreet Madaan as VP

Leading customer engagement platform Exotel announces a new addition to its leadership team by appointing Manpreet Madaan as VP of Revenue Operations.

Manpreet’s mandate at Exotel is to achieve world-class sales excellence through establishing solid revenue operations processes. Exotel’s growth is led by large strategic go-to-market (GTM) sales, and revenue teams.

Sachin Bhatia, chief growth officer, Exotel, said: “Last 2 quarters have seen Exotel expanding teams across the functions. Growth is an area where we have made significant investments, and teams have grown by more than 4x in the past 2 quarters. Manpreet comes on board with a wealth of experience in running Revenue Operations. I look forward to building a world-class growth team that is data-driven and strives for excellence with her support and insights.”

Commenting on her new role, Manpreet said, “I am so thrilled and excited to be part of the Exotel journey where the opportunity is immense. The company provides an unparalleled customer experience in the world of CPaaS, CCaaS and Conversational AI bringing all the goodness of the 3 organizations Exotel, Ameyo & Cogno AI together building a solid value proposition for the customer. I am looking forward to building the team from the ground up and contributing to the success of #OneExo.”

Manpreet would work towards boosting revenues and day-to-day efficiencies by optimising end-to-end Sales operations through automation, tools, and efficient processes. A Chartered Accountant by profession, Manpreet possesses over 25 years of strong expertise in the fields of Business Planning, GTM Operations, Strategy, Program Management & Finance.

Manpreet was earlier working with UIPath, an automation company, where she contributed – from early growth start-up to one of the most successful tech IPOs of 2021. Manpreet has a demonstrated history of working in global technology companies including Airtel, Microsoft, and Oracle.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook