Exotel appoints Adarsh Dikshith as its new CFO

Exotel has named Adarsh Dikshith as its new chief financial officer (CFO). As per the company, Dikshith brings in more than 24 years of experience where he helped companies evolve and scale their growth beyond their geographies and maturity stages. He has driven financial transformation serving as CFO with software and finance companies such as Blue Yonder, Allianz, and The Math Company. Dikshith joins Exotel from HighRadius, where he focused on leading the finance organisation in designing and preparing to go public.

“We are in the business of driving the future of customer engagement technologies in emerging markets. We are building products that will significantly enhance automation for our customers who have so far been underserved with sub-par solutions. Dikshith has a lifetime of experience in capital allocation on behalf of world-class enterprise SaaS companies. With him, we look forward to shipping high-quality products faster to our users,” Shivakumar Ganesan, co-founder and CEO, Exotel, said on the appointment.

Dikshith comes to Exotel as it seeks to put itself on a hypergrowth trajectory post its $100 million fundraising in multiple rounds, the company said in a statement. At a current revenue of $60 million annual run rate (ARR), the company aims to hit an ARR of $200 million over the next four years.

“The world over, customers will assume centre stage and hence customer experience will move to the centre of the organisations. Exotel understands the need for and importance of seamless customer engagement and experience across a multitude of channels and customer touch points. With its category-leading full stack product suite, Exotel is decisively well placed to assume market leadership – domestic and international – in this space. I look forward to being part of the accelerated journey of profitable growth and market leadership,” Dikshith added.

