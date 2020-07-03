Exceed Entertainment’s Afsar Zaidi on life beyond work

Afsar Zaidi, co-founder and CEO, HRX, and founder, Exceed Entertainment

The Job

Once an entrepreneur, always an entrepreneur. After establishing Carving Dreams, the next step came in the form of Exceed Entertainment, and from there, several others. We have a flourishing business (by God’s grace) including HRX, House of Pataudi and Diva Yoga. My team calls me ‘chief everything’s officer’ at the office. My job ranges from managing celebrities involved in our business, to adding new categories and growing existing businesses.

In totality, we are a part of two very dynamic industries — media and entertainment, and e-commerce. Both these industries are fast paced, so the normal course of life is to just keep going!

The everyday job involves finding the balance between creativity and commerce. As they say, change is the only constant in life, and, in my field of work, the changes are so consistent at times that every day is a new learning, adding a frantic pace and diversity in the day-to-day operations.

The Weekdays

Beating the sunrise is an everyday challenge. Earlier, I used to use the mornings to read or write something. Since the past few years, I have inculcated the habit of pursuing a fitness routine, which sometimes involves going for a run or a workout session with my trainer.

The early part of the day is dedicated to connecting with my workgroup — updates on the daily activities and charting out the course for the week is the usual discussion. I believe in the importance of ‘me time’, and routinely spend a few minutes alone with a cup of coffee in my space, either at the start of the day or in the evening, once the work flow ebbs.

Recharging for me is not an issue — an eclectic atmosphere and the many human interactions in the day keep me fuelled with enough energy to ensure that the high is consistent.

The Weekend

Weekends are spent with a three-point agenda, besides the regular work and meetings which seldom stop. A Saturday afternoon catch-up with a few friends, a Sunday morning drive with my son and Sunday lunch with family are the three must-do things over the weekends.

The Toys

The necessary evils are my iPhone, my car and the Apple TV remote at home.

The Logos

I love Parle-G biscuits, admire Mercedes, and would love to own a Patek Philippe watch.

