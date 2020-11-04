Ex Union Bank chairman Kewal Handa joins BharatPe as independent director

Handa was the managing director of Pfizer Limited, India from 2005 to 2012

Merchant payment company BharatPe on Wednesday announced the appointment of Kewal Handa as an independent director. Formerly associated with Union Bank of India and Pfizer, Handa will be joining the founders – Ashneer and Shashvat, Jitendra Gupta and Micky Malka on the board of BharatPe. He will be mentoring and advising BharatPe on its overall business strategy as it expands across various markets and product categories.

With demonstrated leadership and excellence in guiding companies to scale up its positions, Handa has diverse experience in finance, commercial, strategy and business development, corporate affairs etc. He was the managing director of Pfizer Limited, India from 2005 to 2012. He has also been independent director at ING Vysya Bank. His induction to the board is in line with BharatPe’s effort to strengthen its leadership team to aggressively capture market opportunities. The company has been launching new products and services aimed at enabling merchants to grow their business. It has recently announced its plan of disbursing loans of Rs 1,000 crores to small merchants across the country in this financial year.

Handa’s guidance and banking experience will accelerate our financial services business to the next level, Ashneer Grover, co-founder and CEO, BharatPe, said. “In the current scenario, we are aggressively strengthening our lending and payment offerings, and his insights will be of great value in shaping the right strategies for the brand as we scale up. We are confident that Kewal’s diverse experience in building global businesses will help us create a credible and profitable business,” he added further on the apoointment.

The new normal has augmented the demand for contactless payments in the country and I believe it is the best time to capitalize on it, Handa stated.

