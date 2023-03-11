Ex-Infosys president Mohit Joshi named new MD and CEO at Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra, has named Mohit Joshi as the new MD and CEO of the company. He will succeed CP Gurnani when he retires on December 19, 2023.

Joshi, who has over two decades of experience in the enterprise technology software and consulting sector. He will be joining Tech Mahindra from Infosys, where he served as the company’s President.

While at Infosys, Joshi was responsible for the Global Financial Services and Healthcare and Software businesses, which included the banking platform Finacle and the AI/Automation portfolio. He also oversaw Sales Operations and Transformation and had executive responsibility for all major deals across the company. Additionally, he was in charge of Infosys’ internal CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute.

“Mohit’s appointment is the successful culmination of a rigorous selection process during which the NRC evaluated a number of internal and external candidates. Mohit’s experience with digital transformation, new technologies and large deals will complement Tech Mahindra’s strategies and continue to build on the strong growth momentum demonstrated by the company” said TN Manoharan, chairperson, Tech Mahindra NRC.



Prior to joining Infosys in 2000, Mohit worked in the Corporate and Investment bank divisions of ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays.

“Tech Mahindra’s growth journey has been remarkable. I look forward to working closely with all the associates, partners, and customers to achieve new milestones, make a positive difference and #Risetogether.” said Joshi.

Also Read Chai Pe Charcha with Brandwagon

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook