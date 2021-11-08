Evolve Digitas wins integrated e-commerce mandate for Oxyglow Herbals

As part of the mandate, the agency will work on the beauty brand’s e-commerce content operations

Evolve Digitas has bagged the integrated e-commerce mandate for Oxyglow Herbals. As part of the mandate, the agency will work on the beauty brand’s e-commerce content operations. It will also focus on the expansion of Oxyglow Herbals’ footprint across various marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart right from the initial stage by using creative and other media tools. The account will be handled out of the agency’s NCR office.

“We are confident that Evolve Digitas is the perfect partner considering their sharp data-led approach that will help us bring our initiative and beauty products to a wider audience. Evolve Digitas was highly recommended to us. Their strategic thinking, experience, speed-to-market products, and efficiencies have completely impressed us. We are pleased to work closely with Evolve Digitas,” Rachit Gupta, managing director, Oxyglow Herbals, said.

Oxyglow Herbals is a manufacturer of leading beauty products. On the other hand, Singapore-headquartered Evolve Digitas is a global digital consulting. The agency claims to have a presence across Asia, India, Middle East and Saudi Arabia. It offers a unique cross-border e-commerce solution to global businesses, the agency said in a statement. It works with clients looking to diversify and grow with enabling digital tech and marketing solutions, the statement added.

“We expect to meet and exceed the mandate entrusted to us by Oxyglow Herbals and strive to make brands valuable to the world. One of our biggest strength is making luxury and beauty brands more robust and will also help to upscale its business. We are looking forward to using our capability of integrating data, creativity and technology to support Oxyglow Herbals to achieve their business and brand goals,” Aparna Gupta, managing director, Evolve Digitas, said.

