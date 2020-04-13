Everyuth Naturals emphasises on social distancing in its new campaign

Everyuth promotes the importance of wearing masks, sanitising hands as well as staying home amid covid-19

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country further leading to an extension in the lockdown in many states, Everyuth Naturals is encouraging consumers to practice social distancing to protect themselves from the pandemic through its social media campaign. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson South Asia, the social media creatives of the brand promote the importance of wearing masks, sanitising hands as well as staying home in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

According to Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, in these difficult times it is imperative that brands do their bit. “While beauty may not be the top of the mind concern at this juncture, Everyuth Naturals has stepped up to help spread awareness of safer and responsible behavior among its consumers,” he added.

The Corona pandemic has brought to the forefront the need for all of us to wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing, Tarun Rai, chairman and group CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia said. “For Everyuth Naturals, we decided to use their logo identity itself to give out simple, visually powerful social messages. This is the time for brands to do their bit to help in the fight against the virus through relevant messages to their audience,” he elaborated.

