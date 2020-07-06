Everymedia Technologies bags digital and PR mandate for Whiskers

Everymedia Technologies will build the brand’s presence across digital and media verticals

Independent media tech company Everymedia Technologies Pvt Ltd has bagged the perception management mandate for Whiskers, a men’s grooming brand owned by a veteran developer and investor Anup Goswami. As per the mandate, Everymedia Technologies will be responsible for driving creative communications, public relations, social media duties and influencer marketing strategy to strengthen brand awareness in India by building and reinforcing the brand’s presence across digital and media verticals.

According to Anup Goswami, owner, Whiskers, the brand was started with a concept, conviction and vision to create a niche in the men’s grooming segment. “It is imperative that we amplify our efforts and create awareness about the company and our offerings. We were looking at a partner who would understand our brand and accordingly customise a communication strategy for us. With Everymedia’s holistic approach, we are looking forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship,” he added.

Communication is key to creating conversations about a brand in the market, Rannvijay Singha, co-founder, Whiskers said. “I believe that our brand’s vision should align with its marketing, communication and digital efforts to achieve a consistent voice. I am looking forward to the association with Everymedia Technologies,” he explained.

“We at Everymedia, have been in the business of building perceptions and creating an all-around strategic communication for our clients. We’re looking forward to creating purpose-led communication for Whiskers,” Gautam B Thakker, CEO, Everymedia Technologies stated.

Founded in 2009, Everymedia Technologies Pvt Ltd is a media tech company offering services across content, technology and analytics such as digital marketing strategy, analytical assessment, social media strategy and consultation, digital and TV commercials, mobile app development, e-commerce solutions among others. The company’s client portfolio includes Hyundai, Raymond, Myntra, Siemens, ICICI Securities, Candere etc.

Read Also: Dentsu Impact’s Amit Wadhwa on the relationship between brands and agencies during Covid-19

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook