EverVantage Consulting appoints Apurva Shah as its country manager

EverVantage Consulting LLP, a real estate consultancy has appointed Apurva Shah as its country manager. In his new role, Shah will be responsible for spearheading the company’s business operations. Prior to joining EverVantage, he was director, capital markets, JLL India. “Having worked with International Property Consultancies (IPCs), developers and startup Shah’s knowledge, skills and prowess will add great value to EverVantage’s team,” Sudhanshu Kejriwal, co-founder and managing partner, EverVantage, said.

Shah has held leadership roles at several firms including Kanakia Spaces Pvt. Ltd. and CB Richard Ellis South Asia Pvt. Ltd. “Despite the challenges faced by the industry, the company has managed to obtain impressive milestones. They have steadily built a robust business with a focussed approach and are at an influx of explosive growth. It will be my constant endeavour to further fortify the current businesses and look at new avenues for growth” Shah added.

As per the firm, it has raised more than Rs 10,000 crore and funded over 85 projects, besides securing more than 50 hotel tie-ups and leased over 10 million sq ft.

According to the real estate industry analysis by India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) – a trust established by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India — real estate will contribute 13% of the country’s GDP by 2023. “Real estate stock in India is expected to reach 3.7 million square feet in 2019, with an addition of 200 million square feet during the year,” stated the report. The report further explained that the emergence of nuclear families, urbanisation and rising income – are some of the factors which will drive growth in the real-estate industry. Indian real estate increased by 19.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2028, said the report.

