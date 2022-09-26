EVA ropes in Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

EVA has brought on board Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador. To further promote the brand, EVA has rolled out a new brand film reiterating its tagline, ‘With EVA, Special Happens’, featuring Mandanna. The brand film aims to encapsulate the most essential phase in a young girl’s life where she is beginning to fulfill her dreams with immense enthusiasm.

The primary mission has always been to prioritise the brand in a way to extend positivity and elevate one’s confidence through EVA’s usability, Vishal Vyas, head, marketing, EVA, said. “Partnering with Rashmika Mandanna, a candidly positive person has been a pleasure. Mandanna brings the newness and fresh perspective to the film and we believe special happens for the brand with this special partnership,” he added.

Representing this young, everyday girl that comes with her share of moments of self-doubt, the film opens with Rashmika Mandanna seated in the outdoor campus, noticing a theatrical performance by her friends as they practice choreographed dance moves. Just as she is about to join the fun and frolic, Mandanna is overcome with a wave of self-doubt and demotivating thoughts, that are voiced by her own conscience, representing thoughts that crop up to every young ambitious girl, ready to conquer the world and stand out, however, is overly conscious about her looks and how she conducts herself.

The campaign subtly highlights the superlative features of the product through the representation of what positivity and confidence truly looks like with EVA deodorants, reiterating the ideology that With EVA, Special Happens.

