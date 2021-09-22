Eva launches a new campaign with brand ambassador Rakul Preet Singh

As per the company, the new TV commercial is derived from the positioning of ‘Special Happens’

Eva, the deodorant brand from the house of TTK Healthcare Ltd, has rolled out a new campaign with brand ambassador actor Rakul Preet Singh. The campaign has been conceptualised by the agency Curry Nation.

As per the company, the new TV commercial is derived from the positioning of ‘Special Happens’. The commercial dives into the ‘first day of college’ insight, when most of the freshers are anxious, jittery, vulnerable. “Eva recognises the dynamic nature of the life stage that these freshers are in. Naturally, its current positioning centres around empowering the various moments that they go through and turning it into something truly special,” the company said in a statement.

“Fragrances are an extension of your personality. It should highlight your presence, wherever you go. I’m sure, EVA’s refreshing fragrances will help you wear your confidence everywhere you go. And ensure that every time you step out, Special Happens,” Singh said on the new campaign.

“Eva as a brand is associated with being fun, energetic and colourful and that’s something that’s closely associated with Rakul. We look forward to doing great things for Eva with a perfect celebrity match like Rakul who has gone on from strength to strength, and we are confident that this partnership will do the same for our brand,” Vishal Vyas, head of marketing, Eva, added on the partnership with the actor.

“Great fragrances always make you feel differently, not just about yourself, but even about your perspective to the outside world. They add that special difference. The ‘Special Happens’ came from there,” Priti Nair, founder and creative director, Curry Nation, stated.

