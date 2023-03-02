EV motorcycle startup Raptee appoints Jayapradeep V as chief business officer

Premium EV motorcycle startup, Raptee has announced the appointment of Jayapradeep V (JP) as the chief business officer. JP who comes with over 25 years of experience, has worked with Royal Enfield for 15 years as their business head for India and Saarc region.

JP has been credited with leading Royal Enfield’s premium distribution and commanding a market share of over 25% in the 150+ CC segment in India.

As per the company, JP’s focus would be on establishing the brand as a premium motorcycle across the 2W category. JP will also be focusing on designing and delivering the customer experience for an effortless ownership, strategize and execute pan India and international network. He will also be providing strategic support to the overall organisational development.

Commenting on the appointment, Dinesh Arjun, founder, CEO, Raptee, says, “JP joins Raptee just as we reach a critical inflection point. We are transitioning from being a small technology outfit to an OEM. We intend to build a brand that does justice to the state-of-the-art tech that the team at Raptee has built over the last three years. Moreover, with senior leadership, cultural fit is extremely important, and his MO of being very hands-on and working at ground zero is very much in line with how we work at Raptee. “

Commenting on his appointment, Jayapradeep, Chief Business Officer, Raptee, says, “India being the major player in the global auto industry, the Indian 2-wheeler segment has to lead the transformation to the EV segment to create a global impact. While the EV penetration in the scooter segment has crossed 10% and is growing, the EV penetration in the motorcycle segment, which is almost 2 times of the scooter segment, is yet to see any traction, with not many players in the segment. This brings Raptee an opportunity to be the leader in the EV transformation by offering technologically advanced motorcycles with first-of-its-kind features in E2W and helping consumers upgrade from their ICE to EV effortlessly.”

According to the company, Raptee is slated to unveil its range of revolutionary electric motorcycles by the end of this year. The company plans to set up its first plant near Chennai. The team has designed a state of the art motorcycle that comes with no fuss, no part replacement, and low maintenance.

Also Read Kurkure onboards Sara Ali Khan as its new brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook