EV manufacturer Altigreen expands ‘Bijli Hoon Main’ campaign; demonstrates EV prowess

Electric vehicle manufacturer Altigreen has expanded its campaign ‘Bijli Hoon Main’, which promotes electric mobility, besides showcasing the manufacturer’s range of electric three-wheelers.

The campaign, which has been executed by Pinstorm, a digital marketing firm, also introduces Altigreen’s mascot – an electric superhero who demonstrates the efficiency and power of EVs over ICE and CNG vehicles. Going forward, the mascot will continue to feature in the EV manufacturer’s brand communication.

“With this campaign, we have tried to communicate to our customers in the 3W cargo industry the potential of electric mobility. Our focus is to show that EVs are as good as, if not better than, their ICE counterparts in price, and performance. We have explored creating our own brand ambassador as a personification of electricity (bijli) – one that says, “Bijli Hoon Main” with confidence. Of course, it’s a path that will take time and consistency to build but the larger idea was to have our own character that becomes synonymous with “electric-only” brand identity of Altigreen over time.” said Debashis Mitra, director, sales, service and marketing.



Two films from the said campaign have already been launched, of which, the first one demonstrates the high torque and power of EVs, whereas the second one highlights the convenience of charging EVs from any 220V charger as against CNG vehicles, which are juiced after waiting in queues at pumps.



“With Altigreen, the brief was clear: The core message and communication had to be distinctive and consistent. It had to be something that stands out in the crowd, and needs to be more memorable than the T20 match before and after the commercial. I am happy that we have succeeded in that endeavor to a large extent.” said Mahesh Murthy, CEO and founder, Pinstorm.

As a result of releasing the campaign during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Altigreen reached an audience of over 10 million, a statement from the company said.

Also Read SBI Life Insurance rolls out its #SapnaHaiTohPooraKaro campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook