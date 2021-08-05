Eurosport India brings John Abraham on board as the brand ambassador of MotoGP

The campaign will have a comprehensive promotional plan across platforms including radio, OOH and digital.

Eurosport India and discovery+ strengthened their foothold into their motorsports programming by onboarding John Abraham, as the India ambassador for their flagship Motorsport property – MotoGP. John Abraham will be seen promoting MotoGP to a wider audience base in India as its face through Eurosport’s campaign “MotoGP, Race Lagate Hai”. Discovery network has always believed in creating passionate communities and bringing on board John Abraham as the India ambassador for MotoGP is just a step in that direction, Megha Tata, managing director- South Asia, Discovery Inc, said. “ Motorsport still has a lot of distance to travel as a mainstream sport in India and we couldn’t find a better fan of MotoGP than John Abraham himself who could join us in making the passionate motorsports fan cheer together for their favourite rider,” she added.

Eurosport India, currently has a library of global motorsports programming for the Indian motorsports fans with properties such as FIA Formula 2 Championship, W Series, Nascar, Indycar Series and Bennetts British Superbike racing. Eurosport India along with discovery+ have the LIVE and exclusive broadcasting rights for all the three premier classes, viz: Moto 2, Moto 3 and Moto GP for their Indian audience.

“Through this association not only will I be able to showcase my love for MotoGP to all motorsports fans but also help many others understand the fine nuances of a highly technical and skill-oriented sport,” John Abraham said.

India is known for its love for motorcycles and strongly evolved as a strong market for superbikes and over 500 CC two-wheeler market over the years which has resulted in Yamaha’s R15 coming on board as a co-presenting sponsor for its broadcast in India. The campaign will have a comprehensive promotional plan across platforms including radio, OOH and digital. Digital and social media will be the key drivers to create conversations and buzz through interesting content videos with John Abraham

“Through ‘MotoGP, Race Lagate Hain’ campaign, we at Eurosport India along with MotoGP fan John Abraham, aim to expand motorsports reach across the length and breadth of the country, also fuelling more conversations around the thrill and competitiveness of the sport,” Vijay Rajput, senior vice president – affiliate sales and product distribution, Asia – India Sales and Distribution, Discovery Inc. and Head, Eurosport India, noted.

