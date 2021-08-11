Eurosport India acquires broadcast rights for Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games

The Paralympic Committee of India and Eurosport India have a common vision of helping the para athletes gain visibility

Eurosport India has secured the broadcast rights for Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games. It has been awarded the rights to show live-action, delayed broadcast, and highlights across key events, Eurosport India said on Wednesday. The Paralympic Games is set to take place between August 24 and September 5. Eurosport India and The Paralympic Committee of India have a common vision of helping the para athletes gain visibility amongst the passionate Indian sporting communities, Vijay Rajput, senior vice president – affiliate sales and product distribution, Asia-India Sales and Distribution, Discovery Inc. and head, Eurosport India, said.

“This is a milestone event in the short life of Eurosport India. Eurosport is Home of Olympics in Europe and our association with Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will be the first step towards a similar journey in India,” Rajput added.

Eurosport’s localised coverage of the Paralympics also includes discovery+. While Eurosport India is the exclusive pay TV partner in the SAARC countries, it will be the first time Eurosport broadcasts a global multi-sport event in India.

At the brink of a historic National Sporting Movement, Indian Para Sportsmen are inspired to win glory and pride for the country at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Gursharan Singh, secretary general, Paralympic Committee of India, said. “Indian masses across the globe should be able to bask in the triumphant performance of our Paralympic Stars. Eurosport will be our official media broadcasting partner to share the exciting minute to minute live telecast of the said biggest Para Sporting Event,” he added further.

While India will be fielding its largest ever contingent this year with 54 Paralympic athletes participating across nine sporting disciplines, Badminton will make its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games featuring many Indian shuttlers.

