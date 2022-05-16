Eureka Forbes launches new campaign with brand ambassador Madhuri Dixit

Eureka Forbes Limited has launched its new campaign ‘Pani mein Zinc aisa kahaan hota hai, jahan Aquaguard hota hai’, with brand ambassador Madhuri Dixit. The campaign highlights the new copper and zinc cartridge feature in the Aquaguard range. Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu India Communications Pvt Ltd, the campaign has been produced by YellowLifafa and will be launched across all media channels and platforms.

“With copper and zinc ionic infusion, our new range focuses on the goodness of both copper and zinc. We continue our endeavour of developing technologies to meet the ever changing needs of our consumers in order to build a healthy India,” Marzin R Shroff, managing director, Eureka Forbes Ltd, said.

The ad film features the Madhuri Dixit-Dadi jodi, both played by Dixit showcasing Aquaguard’s technology and new features.

“It’s the connection that India shares with Dixit as well as their home water purifier, that helped us shape this campaign. She pulled this off with ease,” Yogesh Rijhwani, executive creative director, Taproot Dentsu India Communications Pvt Ltd, added.

For Dixit, the new generations are changing but certain old-time habits are still intact. “Aquaguard’s copper and zinc innovation is something I believe in and it made the belief in the communication message stronger. It was fun to do another ‘old generation vs new generation’ role again,” she stated.

Eureka Forbes Limited is a health and hygiene brand. A former part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, Eureka Forbes’ product portfolio includes water purification, vacuum cleaning, air purification and home security solutions. Aquaguard is its flagship water purifier brand. The company claims to have a base of over 20 million customers and a reach of over 1,500 cities and towns in India. Furthermore, it claims to have retail, e-commerce and institutional channels, a rural channel and an expansive service network with an estimated coverage of over 99% pin codes in India.

