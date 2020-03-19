Eunoia bags creative mandate for AEON Credit Services India

Aeon will leverage Dentsu’s global experience and capabilities to ensure precise communication

The marketing solutions arm of Dentsu Aegis Network, Eunoia has won the creative mandate for Aeon Credit Services India. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for all the creative communications, campaign designs and media consulting services for the brand.

According to the financial brand, the association will further boost its journey of developing new products and providing non-banking financial services to the customers. With the association, the company would leverage Dentsu’s global experience and capabilities to ensure precise communication in Aeon’s creative across all products, a spokesperson from Aeon Credit Services India said. “With them, we will continue to build highly convenient financial services for the customers, add impetus to all our marketing initiatives and grow Aeon pan India,” the spokesperson further added.

The mandate will enable the agency to communicate the brand’s promise in an effective way, Fabian Trevor Cowan, director, Eunoia, said. “Aeon’s brand promise of being ‘Faster, Simpler and More Convenient’ ties well with our values of simple yet effective communication, delivered with agility which is focused on performance.”

Aeon Credit Service is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) for providing financial services and provides loans like two-wheeler, personal loan, consumer durable loan etc. The major shareholder of ACSI is Aeon Financial Service Company Limited Japan (AFS JAPAN) which is a listed entity on the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange. AFS Japan has operations in 13 countries including Japan. Since January 2018, ACSI has expanded its operation by enrolling over 1,000 merchants across Mumbai.

