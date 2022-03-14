Eunimart unveils new brand identity

The redesigned brand logo highlights the brand’s identity and values

Eunimart on Monday rolled out its new brand identity. As per the company, the redesigned brand logo highlights the brand’s identity and values, and represents its evolving business, geo expansion and broader business scope.

The company has redesigned its logo by using a paper boat inspired by the idea of their DIY platform and cross-border trade. The infinity symbol and the upward arrow represent growth. Eunimart’s vision is to unlock global prosperity and opportunity by empowering every business, Archana Shah, COO and co-founder, Eunimart, said. “Eunimart is an ecosystem enabler, allowing brands to use our platform in a modular manner. Brands can plug in existing solutions and use our artificial intelligence to scale their business rapidly and double revenues on average and save approximately one-third of costs with minimum effort. By rebranding, we have created a brand identity that resonates with our vision for the next phase of our journey,” she added.

For Angad Ahluwalia, general manager, India, Eunimart, the revamped logo depicts some key aspects of what Eunimart as a brand stands for. “The paper boat talks about a new era as we grow across borders, develop and deploy new AI-driven technologies, define our corporate culture that relies on creativity and responsibility. Our stakeholders and employees are an essential pillar in this structured growth and have played an important role in making the brand stand for what it is today,” he stated.

Founded in 2007, Eunimart is an artificial intelligence ecommerce enabler, that provides a platform for small and medium enterprises to diversify their operations across different domains such as catalogue, inventory, pricing and orders, logistics, and payment systems. The brand aims to deliver the full potential of global commerce by providing a one-stop solution for businesses looking to sell globally.

