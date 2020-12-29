Ethinos Digital Marketing ropes in Pavan Kumar as chief data officer

Pavan Kumar brings his decade long experience in analytics, ML/AI, automation and customer life cycle management.

Ethinos Digital Marketing has appointed Pavan Kumar as its chief data officer. In his new position, Kumar will oversee the data management strategy at Ethinos. He will align various initiatives and enable data analytics and data science capabilities across to support enforcement and policymaking, whilst also ensuring to support data management excellence to internal data, audits, evaluation and processing as a whole.

“Data and analytics is the foundation to everything we do and plays a vital role for our success. We are incredibly excited to bring Pavan Kumar on board, he brings with him a wealth of experience and hands on expertise in implementing data strategies. He and our existing expert team together will enable us to transform perception of the ground through the convergence of data and technology,” Brijesh Munyal, joint managing director, Ethinos Digital Marketing.

Pavan Kumar brings his decade long experience in analytics, ML/AI, automation and customer life cycle management, along with other expertise in tools, techniques, technology, and delivery processes. He is also an expert in machine learning, deep neural networks and transfer learning enthusiast. Prior to this, he served as AVP at ‘Teletext India Limited’, where he worked on building automated insights and ML data pipeline. Kumar has worked on Real Time, omni-channel engagement automation tools with Decisive Analytical Systems as VP – Solutions.

“I am delighted to be joining Ethinos at this exciting time for the company and internet economy. I am looking forward to use my expertise in data management, analytics, and ML/AI while also enhancing data security,” Pavan Kumar, chief data officer, Ethinos Digital Marketing.

Ethinos Digital Marketing provides end-to-end digital and performance marketing solutions including paid media, SEO, marketing automation, analytics, technology, social media, creative and content. It has established partnerships with industry platforms, MarTech solution providers and key media players, along with being a leading Google Premier Partner. With over 120 digital specialists across its offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bangalore, the company has partnered with leading brands across verticals to conceptualise and execute data-driven marketing campaigns. Its clientele comprises Bharti Axa, Aon, Capgemini, Digit Insurance, Kotak, Decathlon, Royal Sundaram, Tata Capital, Apollo Hospitals, More Retail, among others.

Read Also: MX TakaTak rolls out creator fund worth Rs 1 billion

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook