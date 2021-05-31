Ethinos bags digital mandate for Bagrry’s

The agency has won the mandate following a competitive pitch

Digital and performance marketing agency Ethinos has won the digital mandate for Bagrry’s. Under the digital mandate, Ethinos will be responsible for reinforcing the brand’s digital presence with an integrated approach and capabilities by delivering end to end solutions. The agency has won the mandate following a competitive pitch process and will service the brand from its Delhi office.

In today’s time, brand image is created at an incredible pace in the digital sphere, in other words, we can say that digital has become an undisputable frontier, Brijesh Munyal, joint managing director, Ethinos said. “Our affiliation with Bagrry’s adds up to our credibility as it is a great opportunity for us to put forth our strategic thinking and unique cross industry experience that will create a new benchmark and promote progressive change,” he added further.

“Bagrry’s has been in the food processing industry for over 50 years and has been a pioneer when it comes to breakfast cereals and health foods. Understanding our positioning we needed an agency that is future ready and mainly understands the pulse of the customers with robust learning and analytical capabilities. We are certain that this partnership will enable us to scale the brand by building a strong connection with our consumers across platforms,” Aditya Bagri, director, Bagrrys India Private Limited, added on the association.

Ethinos Digital Marketing provides end-to-end digital and performance marketing solutions including paid media, SEO, marketing automation, analytics, technology, social media, creative and content. It has established partnerships with industry platforms, MarTech solution providers and key media players, along with being a leading Google Premier Partner. With over 120 digital specialists across its offices in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bangalore, it partners with leading brands across verticals to conceptualise and execute data-driven marketing campaigns. Its clientele comprises Bharti Axa, Aon, Capgemini, Digit Insurance, Kotak, Decathlon, Royal Sundaram, Tata Capital, Apollo Hospitals, More Retail, among others.

