ET MediaLabs wins digital mandate for Shadowfax

ET MediaLabs, a leading growth marketing and analytics company, has won the digital mandate for Shadowfax, the on-demand tech-backed gig marketplace that helps businesses outsource last-mile activities. As part of this mandate, ET MediaLabs will be driving growth by offering high-end performance marketing services to the brand. “Our organisation is well-known for providing quick and simple delivery services. We have experienced growth in terms of achieving a decent rate in the category,” Ishan Parmar, associate director, Shadowfax, said.



We plan to collaborate with ET Medialabs to unleash the power of performance marketing and scale up by getting quality users and directing them into our funnel. Associating with ET MediaLabs is an exciting chance as the company is well-known in the industry for providing high-end performance marketing services,” Parmar said.



ET Medialabs will provide all performance marketing assistance to analyse and create a plan of action for the brand. The partnership also includes experimenting with Facebook and Google campaigns to improve the quality of shadowfax app installations, ET MediaLabs said.



“Our objective for Shadowfax is to keep growth at the center of our approach and put our efforts in helping the brand scale by getting quality installs and users in order to grow its consumer base. The app has been positively welcomed by millions of users, and by using the right approach via performance campaigns, we will be able to assist them in scaling up,” Raghav Kansal, founder and CEO, ET MediaLabs, stated.



ET Medialabs specialises in delivering sustained business growth using digital marketing, data and AI, as per an official statement. It has been working closely with multiple brands such as Freadom, John Jacobs, Box8, Mojo Pizza, Forest essentials, Cred, Grofers and Licious, the statement added.