ET Medialabs forays into APAC region; starts operation in Singapore

Growth advertising and analytics company ET Medialabs has forayed into the Singapore region. As the virtual world becomes more widely accepted, the concept of growth marketing is growing rapidly among businesses and individuals. With over a decade of experience, the company has translated market intelligence data into actionable information to drive strategy and growth.

“Through the Singapore entry, we intend to strengthen customer success and delivery in the Asian region. ET Medialabs has ambitious plans for the Singapore market, and our team is confident that we can add more momentum to brands and companies looking towards building traction through the medium of performance and growth marketing, ” Raghav Kansal, CEO, ET MediaLabs, said.

After the implementation of strategic initiatives for more than 300 hyper-growth startups and unicorn brands of India, the company plans to strengthen their brand image and footing in the APAC region. The service portfolio includes performance marketing, performance branding, programmatic advertising (DV 360), BI and marketing analytics, enterprise search engine optimisation, search engine marketing, and social advertising. Also, they offer in-house proprietary technology for monitoring acquisition and retention funnel and Adbytzz for increasing ROI and automated media buying using Intelligent algorithms.

ET MediaLabs specialises in delivering sustained business growth and has been working closely with renowned brands like Lenskart, John Jacobs, Box8, Mojo Pizza, Forest Essentials, Cred, Grofers, and Licious.

