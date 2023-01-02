ET Medialabs bags digital mandate for Atomberg

Advertising and analytics company ET Medialabs has announced being awarded the digital mandate for consumer durables brand Atomberg. According to the company, ET Medialabs would conceptualise and execute performance and brand marketing campaigns on Google and Facebook as part of the partnership, to drive new customer acquisition at a low cost. Additionally, it will establish correct data frameworks to optimise the budget across performance and branding efforts on digital channels, it further claimed.

Atomberg has believed in the power of digital media not just to influence e-commerce sales, but also offline sales profitably, Arindam Paul, founding member and chief business officer (CBO), Atomberg, said. “Having a partner like ET Medialabs would help us leverage the power of digital marketing to scale revenues profitably. We looked for a partner who understands our business and marketing objectives so that we could create online campaigns that are effective for our brand,” he added.

Atomberg, the online-first brand which has turned omnichannel, claims to be present in over 150 cities. In a company statement, it stated that ET Medialabs will help the brand to streamline and strategise its digital presence across platforms to drive holistic growth, across all digital touchpoints where the brand has been present. As per the agency, it specialises in delivering sustained business growth using digital marketing, data, and artificial intelligence (AI).

