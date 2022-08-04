Estée Lauder India ropes in Manushi Chhillar as the new face of Advanced Night Repair

Estée Lauder India has appointed former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar as the new face of Advanced Night Repair. Debuting this month, the campaign will be featured in digital and social platforms across India and is her first partnership with a beauty brand. “In addition to Manushi Chiialr passion for all things beauty, we were drawn to her values and dedication to helping others. She reflects our brand’s commitment to women’s advancement and knows she will deeply connect with our consumers across India,” Rohan Vaziralli, general manager, Estée Lauder Companies India, said.

The campaign will bring Chillar’s love for skincare to life, featuring Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair synchronised multi-recovery complex – with the power of seven serums in one that hydrates, reduces fine lines, evens skin tone, strengthens, firms skin, gives radiance and has antioxidants, all in a quick-absorbing, fast-penetrating formula.

Manushi Chhillar is an actress, model and philanthropist. She was the winner of the 2017 Miss World pageant where she was also awarded the beauty with a purpose award for her philanthropic initiative, Project Shakti. With a vision and mission to support women’s welfare, Chhillar started Project Shakti in 2017 to educate women about the importance of menstrual hygiene management and provide greater access to feminine hygiene products in India. Manushi Chillar has also partnered with UNICEF India to raise awareness for both menstrual hygiene and AIDS, as well as with UN Women on their #BuildBackBetterAndEqual campaign to speak up on violence against women. As an actress, Chhillar signed a three-film deal contract with Yash Raj Films and made her acting debut earlier this year in the period drama, Samrat Prithviraj. “I am a long-standing admirer of the Estée Lauder brand, and especially their Advanced Night Repair serum. Being the face of this iconic product feels wonderful,” Chillar said.

Estée Lauder is the flagship brand of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Estée Lauder claims to engage with women in over 150 countries and territories around the world and at dozens of touch points – from in-store to digital.

