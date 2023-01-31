EssenceMediacom formally launches with 120 global offices

A GroupM agency EssenceMediacom was formally launched today to deliver marketing. Disrupting the old models across media, creative, innovation and analytics, the agency has been built to find new opportunities for brands and deliver truly integrated media solutions, the company stated.

“GroupM’s global merger of Essence and MediaCom has given us an opportunity to have the top three brands in India apart from Mindshare and Wavemaker. Essence and MediaCom together land with complementary skills, and set up an advantage for clients across data, technology, digital and media expertise,” Prasanth Kumar, South Asia CEO, GroupM, said.

According to the company, the launch includes 10,000 people across 120 offices globally, which is led by Nick Lawson, global CEO, EssenceMediacom who will combine the company’s performance, data, analytics and creative technology DNA with MediaCom’s scaled multichannel audience planning and strategic media expertise.

EssenceMediacom is part of GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, giving it access to its data, benchmarks and capabilities in the market fueled by the company’s cross-channel performance division GroupM Nexus and Choreograph, GroupM’s industry-leading data and technology services provider, it further asserted.

Also Read Turno undergoes major leadership overhaul; aims to expand reach

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook