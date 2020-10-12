  • MORE MARKET STATS

Essence wins integrated media mandate for jewellery brand Melorra in India

By: |
October 12, 2020 12:30 PM

Essence’s scope of work includes media planning, media activation and content innovation

The account will be led out of the media agency's Bengaluru office

Global data and measurement-driven media agency Essence, which is part of GroupM, on Monday announced that it has been awarded integrated media agency of record duties for jewellery brand Melorra in India. Led out of Bengaluru, Essence’s scope of work includes media planning, media activation and content innovation.

Founded in 2015, Melorra designs fashion-forward jewellery for the contemporary wardrobe. Melorra is well-poised to address the growing demand in the daily wear and lightweight jewellery segment. Having built a strong foundation as we seek to expand our customer base, we were looking for a media agency partner who has a deep appreciation for data and key metrics that drive a direct-to-consumer business like ours, Saroja Yeramilli, founder and CEO, Melorra, said. “Essence was able to amply demonstrate this and more, and we are happy to have the team on board as a partner in our growth,” she added.

According to Anand Chakravarthy, managing director, India, Essence, the lightweight jewellery space is set for tremendous growth, as we see more women from across India opting for such jewellery. “Melorra is at the forefront of maximising this opportunity with its wide range of fashionable jewellery for everyday wear. The smart use of data signals, analytics and creativity combined is essential to driving acquisition for Melorra – this is one of Essence’s key areas of expertise and we are looking forward to helping accelerate business growth for Melorra,” he added.

Essence, part of GroupM, is a global data and measurement-driven media agency. Melorra is the latest consumer technology company to join Essence’s diverse portfolio of clients in India, which includes Airtel, Britannia, Faces Canada, Flipkart, Games24x7, Google, Honda motorcycles and scooters, Livspace, Vedantu, Wakefit and Zee5. The agency is more than 2,000 people strong, manages US$4B in annualised media spend, and deploys campaigns in 121 markets via 21 offices in APAC, EMEA and North America.

