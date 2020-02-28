Essence wins integrated media duties for Faces Canada

Google, Faces Canada will be the latest addition to Essence’s diverse portfolio which include Airtel , Britannia , flipkart Honda motorcycles and scooters, livspace

GroupM’s Essence has been awarded an integrated media duties for cosmetic brand Faces Canada in India. As per the mandate, the agency will help the company in media planning, media investment, media activation, content and e-commerce areas. “With our pioneering use of data, analytics and technology, as well as the culture of experimentation. With this partnership, we aim to help build the brand and drive growth with our integrated, full-service media offering,” Anand Chakravarthy, managing director, India, Essence stated.

According to the company, it will be the latest addition to Essence’s diverse portfolio which includes Airtel, Britannia, Flipkart, Google, Honda motorcycles and scooters, Livspace, among others. Essence’s growth in India and across APAC represents the region’s increasing investment in transformational, data-driven approaches to marketing and advertising that creates value for consumers.

Consumers are moving increasingly towards digital for both discovery and decision-making. “By partnering with Essence, we look forward to aggressively strengthening our presence and portfolio online, and accelerating our growth,” Alpesh Ashar, chief operating officer, Faces Canada said.

Founded 40 years ago, Faces Canada, offers cosmetic and skincare products which includes a wide range of cosmetics designed to suit every ethnicity, as well as skin type, tone, complexion and texture.

Essence, part of GroupM, is a global data and measurement-driven media agency whose mission is to make advertising more valuable to the world. Clients include Google, Flipkart, NBCUniversal, L’Oréal and the Financial Times. Its products are available in over 140 cities and towns. The brand has also established its presence on e-commerce sites and is now available across major online retailers such as Nykaa, Amazon and Flipkart. The agency includes 1,800 people strong, manages $4 billion in annualised media spend, and deploys campaigns in 106 markets via 20 offices in APAC, EMEA and North America.

