Essence wins integrated media account for Mamaearth

The agency will manage the account out of its Delhi office

Personal care brand Mamaearth has roped in GroupM’s global data and measurement-driven media agency Essence as the integrated media agency. Managed out of Essence’s Delhi office, the agency will be responsible for media planning and activation for Mamaearth’s brand building and awareness campaigns.

“As a digital-first brand, we are constantly connecting with millennials on a product and brand philosophy level. With ever-evolving consumers and the way they consume content, it is important to be present across new age media platforms to be able to speak to them. Our partnership with Essence will help us achieve this goal by identifying the right media mix and expedite the next phase of our growth journey,” Varun Alagh, co-founder and CEO, Mamaearth, said.

“In a market where there is increasing consumer consciousness towards personal health, the environment, and cleaner living, brands with the right purpose are set to win. Mamaearth has created a distinct space for itself and is perfectly placed to ride this growing opportunity. Our team at Essence is delighted to help scale Mamaearth’s business with our pioneering approach to data and analytics. We strive to make brands valuable to the world and are looking forward to delivering this for Mamaearth,” Yoginder Jain, vice president, Client Services, India, Essence, said.

Essence, part of GroupM, is a global data and measurement-driven media agency. Mamaearth joins Essence’s rapidly expanding and diverse portfolio of clients in India, which includes Airtel, Britannia, Faces Canada, Flipkart, Games24x7, Google, Honda motorcycles and scooters, Livspace, Melorra, Vedantu, Wakefit, and Zee5. The agency is more than 2,000 people strong, manages US$4B in annualised media spend, and deploys campaigns in 121 markets via 21 offices in APAC, EMEA and North America.

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Wakefit’s Chaitanya Ramalingegowda on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook