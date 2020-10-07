Essence names Monica Bhatia as managing director for Singapore

Bhatia will be responsible for driving continued client-centric innovation in data, analytics and technology, as well as business growth

Global data and measurement-driven media agency Essence, which is part of GroupM, today announced the appointment of Monica Bhatia as the company’s managing director for Singapore. Bhatia will be responsible for driving continued client-centric innovation in data, analytics and technology, as well as business growth and company culture for Essence in Singapore. As part of Essence’s APAC leadership team, Bhatia will report to APAC CEO T. Gangadhar.

Alongside her new position, Bhatia will continue in her current role as Essence’s senior vice president, client partner, APAC, leading the agency’s Google business across the region and reporting to Dave Marsey, Essence’s president, global client partner. Prior to joining Essence in 2017, she headed the digital practice for GroupM’s Maxus in APAC, building its product proposition across 14 markets. With over 17 years of experience in the industry, Bhatia has worked on the brand side at L’Oréal and Godrej Group in India, and Dabur in Nepal. She has also held client services and strategic planning roles at creative and media agencies in Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam and India.

Monica’s impressive experience in marketing, advertising and media, and her deep understanding of Essence’s business, clients and culture, make her the best person to lead our Singapore office, Gangadhar said. “A believer in true partnerships as well as diversity and inclusion in the workplace, she constantly strives to nurture strong collaborative relationships with both clients and employees. I am really excited about our next stage of growth with Monica’s steady strategic leadership and direction, as she continues to champion our clients, work and people in Singapore,” he added further.

“Brands today are increasingly looking to achieve transformational data-driven growth, and I am looking forward to leveraging our unified approach to media and creativity to deliver breakthrough work for our local, regional and global clients in Singapore,” said Bhatia.

