Essence launches Essence Impact to accelerate digital transformation for non-profit organisations in APAC

By: |
April 30, 2021 3:59 PM

The initiative aims to support non-profit organisations apply for Google Ad Grants and raise greater awareness

The agency assists the organisations in setting up, managing and optimising their advertising campaigns to drive traffic to their websites.

Global data and measurement-driven media agency Essence, which is part of GroupM, has announced the launch of Essence Impact, a pro bono initiative that helps non-profit organisations raise greater awareness, attract more donations and recruit new volunteers via their websites to support their causes and effect accelerated change.

Essence Impact was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to aid non-profit organisations in their digital transformation, as many historically depended on tentpole physical fundraising events for their operational needs. As part of the initiative, Essence helps eligible charities apply for Google Ad Grants which provides up to US $10,000 per month of in-kind search advertising. Leveraging Essence’s digital, data, analytics and technology capabilities, the agency also assists the organisations in setting up, managing and optimising their advertising campaigns to drive traffic to their websites.

It has been challenging times for charities amid Covid-19 and its resulting lockdown restrictions, as the organisations have not been able to carry out their usual fundraising events, Matt Holland, associate vice president, client services, APAC, Essence, said. “Essence Impact is supporting charities to help drive increased awareness, donors and volunteers online, as the organisations pivot their activities to be more digitally-led,” he added further.

“Google Ad Grants helps non-profits share their causes with the world via Google search ads. In line with Essence’s mission to make brands more valuable to the world, we also believe in using our abilities for social good and that we have a responsibility to make the world a better place. With Google Ad Grants and Essence Impact, we are delighted to help non-profits transform and accelerate their efforts in the pandemic and beyond, while providing our teams with opportunities to learn new skills and give back to society,” Monica Bhatia, senior vice president, client partner, APAC and managing director, Singapore at Essence, stated.

