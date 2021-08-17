Essence launches Essence Data Health Check consulting service to help brands

Essence Data Health Check is a service product developed through Essence Global Ventures, the agency’s Singapore-based innovation, research and development hub

Global data and measurement-driven media agency Essence has introduced its Essence Data Health Check consulting service, developed to help brands achieve effective business outcomes from their digital marketing activities by advancing their audience data strategy.

Essence Data Health Check is a service product developed through Essence Global Ventures, the agency’s Singapore-based innovation, research and development hub. The product was built to be a strategic and tactical aid for marketers to accelerate their digital marketing transformation and business growth. In addition to helping brands navigate the seismic shifts in data, identity and privacy due to the confluence of changes in user sentiment, regulations and technology, the offering enables marketers to maximise value from their audience data and optimise consumer brand experience.

Part of Essence’s consulting solutions, Essence Data Health Check provides a meticulous review of marketers’ technology stack, data collection setup, audience management approach and data deployment practice, along with actionable recommendations to increase the effectiveness of data-driven paid and owned marketing activities. This review is done with respect to current and future shifts in legislation and technology pertaining to consumers’ online identity and privacy. Designed for both in-house marketing teams and external agency service models, the offering also recommends measurable implementation roadmaps to track progress and capture value.

Data has never been more integral to more aspects of marketers’ businesses, but the space has never been more confusing and uncertain, Vincent Niou, vice president, data strategy, APAC, Essence, said. “With Essence Data Health Check, we look forward to helping marketers navigate these shifts, while applying our best practices to drive campaign impact and business growth from their audience data, as well as provide the best possible brand experience for their customers across both paid and owned channels,” Niou added.

“With consumer sentiment, public policy and the advertising industry as a whole moving towards an ecosystem that puts privacy at the forefront of how it operates, brands and advertisers will be challenged to ensure that the people, processes and tools they have are capable of navigating the new privacy-first world. Essence Data Health Check is designed to help marketers evaluate what they are doing well in, provide a roadmap to improve their data strategy, and ultimately, enable brands to achieve their goals,” Shane Dewar, vice president, advertising operations, APAC, Essence, added.

