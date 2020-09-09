Essence elevates T. Gangadhar as APAC CEO

Gangadhar most recently served as president, growth and strategy, APAC for Essence

Global data and measurement-driven media agency Essence, which is part of GroupM, has appointed T. Gangadhar as the company’s CEO for APAC. He is succeeding Essence’s global CEO Kyoko Matsushita, who previously served as APAC CEO. In his new role, Gangadhar will be responsible for driving continued client-centric innovation in data, analytics, and technology, as well as business growth and company culture across the agency’s fastest-growing region. He will work closely with Essence’s global and APAC leadership teams, and will continue to report to Matsushita.

Gangadhar most recently served as president, growth and strategy, APAC for Essence, in charge of the agency’s business strategy, development, and growth. He first joined Essence in 2018 as chairman, India with more than two decades of experience in marketing, advertising, and media. He previously held the role of managing director, South Asia at MEC and senior vice president, head of marketing at Sony Entertainment Television in India.

Gangadhar’s extensive experience in the industry, his knowledge of Essence’s culture and our clients, and his vision for our business in the region makes him the ideal person to lead us into our next phase of growth and innovation in APAC, Matsushita said. “As the most senior member of our regional leadership team, Gangadhar has done an outstanding job in partnering with me to navigate our business through the challenges of 2020,” she added further.

According to Gangadhar, Essence is pioneering the use of data, analytics, and technology at a time when more and more companies are looking to take advantage of data-driven media and creativity. “I look forward to leveraging our best-in-class capabilities to discover new ways to add value for our clients, consumers, and employees – in these current times and in the post-Covid-19 future ahead of us,” he stated.

