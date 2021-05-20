Essence brings Sonali Malaviya on board as the MD

Joining Essence in 2018, Malaviya most recently led the agency’s Google business in India and Southeast Asia as senior vice president, client services

Data and measurement-driven media agency Essence has appointed Sonali Malaviya as the agency’s managing director for India. In her new role, Malaviya will be responsible for leading continued client-centric innovation in data, analytics and technology, as well as business growth and company culture for the agency in the market. Based out of Delhi, Malaviya will report to Essence APAC CEO, T Gangadhar (Gangs) and GroupM South Asia CEO, Prasanth Kumar (PK). She will join Essence’s APAC leadership team and GroupM India’s executive committee as part of her role. Anand Chakravarthy, previously MD, Essence India, has moved on from the agency to pursue new opportunities.

“Sonali Malaviya comes with rich experience in management, marketing and media across industries and markets, as well as a deep understanding of Essence’s business, work, people and culture. In addition to building strong, collaborative partnerships with clients and employees alike, she is an advocate of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. India continues to be a priority for Essence in APAC and globally, and with her at the helm, I am very excited about our next phase of growth and development in the market,” T Gangadhar, CEO, Essence APAC, stated.

Joining Essence in 2018, Malaviya most recently led the agency’s Google business in India and Southeast Asia as senior vice president, client services. Previously, she served as chief operating officer at Colorbar Cosmetics and country marketing lead at Twitter in India. With over 20 years of industry experience, she has also held senior roles at Mindshare, PHD, Roy Morgan Research and MediaCom in India, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

For Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia, with her background and significant achievements, Sonali Malaviya will add to the capabilities of Essence. “As we continue to develop leaders internally, Sonali Malaviya is also part of our growing pool of talent taking on various leadership roles across GroupM India,” he added.

Since Essence’s entry into India in 2016, the agency has rapidly expanded to three offices across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Essence’s diverse portfolio of clients in the market includes Airtel, Britannia, Flipkart, Games24x7, Google, Honda motorcycles and scooters, Livspace, Melorra, Purplle, Vedantu, Wakefit and Zee5.

